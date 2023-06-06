ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting his father during an argument Sunday afternoon in Anderson County.

The shooting happened on Breazeale Street near Belton.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a father and son got into an argument and the son shot the father.

The victim was taken by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital for his injuries. Deputies said he was in critical but stable condition following surgery.

The suspect, 19-year-old Gabriel Tyrec Jackson, was arrested Monday in Abbeville County.

Jackson is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jackson will appear in bond court Tuesday morning.