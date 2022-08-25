ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been arrested in connection with a Waffle House shooting on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester, was identified as the shooter, and attempted murder warrants were issued for his arrest.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Waffle House on Cherry Road.

Police say Hughes was found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and was taken to the Rock Hill jail. At his hearing on Thursday, Aug. 25, a bond was denied.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.