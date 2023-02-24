GREAT FALLS, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested on Feb. 14, 2023, after being linked to dogfighting in Chester County, according to SLED.

Burton Mincey Jr., 52, was booked at the Chester County Detention Center and charged with the following:

15 counts of dogfighting

Seven counts of misdemeanor ill-treatment of animals

Four counts of felony ill-treatment of animals

Burton Mincey Jr. (Courtesy: Chester County Detention Center)

Arrest warrants said Mincey Jr. owned a male pit bull mix ‘for the purposes of fighting or baiting.’

Authorities searched Mincey Jr.’s home and found evidence consistent with dog fighting, which included some of the following: