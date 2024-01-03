FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing charges after Florence police said he pepper-sprayed an officer who chased him down after seeing him leave a store with a dolly loaded with stolen alcohol.

Clement Wells allegedly broke into Pats Superette in the 1300 block of Oakland Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. on Saturday and tried to steal more than $2,000 worth of merchandise, police said. An arrest warrant indicates that Wells entered the store through an air-conditioning hole.

He is charged with attempted murder, burglary, larceny and giving false information to authorities. He also had a warrant for a previous shoplifting incident.

According to police, when officers arrived, one of them saw Wells pulling a dolly loaded with alcohol out of the store. The officer followed Wells to the back of the building, where he abandoned the dolly and ran away.

The officer followed him down Wilson Road, where police said Wells pretended to surrender before pepper spraying the officer. The officer used a Taser on Wells, but he was able to continue fleeing.

At one point, police said Wells choked the officer, who was able to hold him until another officer arrived. Once he was in custody, police said he was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

The officer was treated at McLeod Regional Medical Center and released, police said.