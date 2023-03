CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed in a Chester County shooting Thursday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Meadowbrook Road.

Deputies say they responded to the area for reports of shots fired and, upon arrival, found a man beside the road with a gunshot wound.

That person was shortly after pronounced deceased.

SLED is helping deputies conduct an investigation.