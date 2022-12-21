JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials say a man rushed to save family members after waking up to discover his Johns Island home was on fire.

Crews with the St. John’s Fire District responded to a reported structure fire at a home off Fickling Hill Road shortly after 3:00 a.m.

Officials said a man woke up and opened the door to his bedroom and discovered heavy smoke inside the house.

The man and a woman were able to escape out of a window. The man then opened the window of a nearby bedroom and rescued two female toddlers.

“The male occupant went to another bedroom and broke open the window and rescued two teenage males from a bedroom, who were trapped by smoke and fire conditions,” said Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer.

A neighbor called 911.

No injuries were reported. The St. John’s Fire District is investigating what may have caused the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.