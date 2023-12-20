GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of another man on the Broad River.

According to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Christopher Chad Duncan, 38, was tried and found guilty of murder.

We previously reported that officials found the body of Justin William Cash, 35, of Gaffney, floating in the Broad River on June 14, 2019.

According to Duncan, he and Cash met at approximately 1:00 a.m. on June 14, 2019, to float down a section of the Broad River.

In his first statement to detectives Duncan claimed Cash was under the influence while in the water, fell off his float, and Duncan could not reach Cash to assist him.

As evidence of extensive bruising on Cash’s limbs as well as Cash’s broken hyoid bone was revealed to Duncan, he changed his statement to law enforcement, the solicitor’s office said.

Duncan then claimed that once Cash fell off his float, he grabbed Cash and pulled him in a headlock to try and assist him.

Evidence showed that Duncan was not seeking help for Cash and that he lied about going to a nearby house for help.

In his statements, Duncan could not account for the twelve and a half hours that passed from when they arrived at the river until the time he called 911.

Testimony from forensic pathologist Dr. Kelly Rose discussed that Cash’s hyoid bone, a horseshoe-shaped bone at the front of the neck below the jaw, was fractured and how approximately 40 lbs. of pressure must be applied to the area in order to fracture the hyoid bone.