PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a fight on Latham Street near Easley just before 6 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man they said had active warrants for his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said the man ran from the home onto Kay Drive where he used a gun to carjack someone.

The man then drove off the road and the vehicle became stuck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man repeatedly pointed the gun at deputies and Easley police officers.

Investigators said there was a brief standoff before the man “engaged law enforcement” with the gun and was shot. It’s unclear if the man fired any shots at deputies.

The shooting happened on Kay Drive near Crosswell School Road.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

The Pickens County Coroner has not yet released the identity of the man.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is responding to investigate the shooting.