LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot to death Wednesday evening while turkey hunting in the Upstate.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the incident happened at 6 p.m. in the Cliff Pitts Wildlife Management area off Highway 252 in Laurens County.

The incident happened while two individuals were turkey hunting.

One person died, according to SCDNR.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Michael Calvin Keeler, 34, of Waterloo.

The coroner’s office said Keeler died from a gunshot wound.

This incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.