PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have identified a 70-year-old South Carolina man who authorities said drowned Wednesday in Pawleys Island while trying to help his grandson who was struggling in the ocean current.

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital doctors pronounced West Columbia resident Darrell Lambert’s death after the incident, Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said in a Facebook post.

Police say the incident happened off Shell Road on the north end of the island.

Pawleys Island police told WCBD in Charleston that Lambert was visiting the island with his family when he saw his 9-year-old grandson in distress at about 12:30 p.m. He went into the water to save the child but began to experience issues himself.

Another person went into the water with a paddleboard to rescue them and brought back Lambert to the shore. Some beachgoers beach attempted CPR but it was unsuccessful.

The boy was taken to an area hospital after he ingested salt water.

Midway Fire and Rescue responded along with Pawleys Island police. When officers arrived, they said beachgoers were already attempting CPR.