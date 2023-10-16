MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are looking for at least three men after a person was wounded Sunday evening as officers investigated multiple reports of gunshots being fired across the city over a span of about 90 minutes.

Police said they had multiple calls of shootings on Jones Avenue, W. Baptist Street, Georgetown Street, Dunlop Street, Dickson Heights, James Court, Rosewood Drive and Gurley Street between Strawberry Street and Liberty Street.

However, police said there was no evidence of shots being fired at W. Baptist Street, Dunlop Street, Georgetown Street, Rosewood Drive, Strawberry Street or Gurley Street. Fired shell casings were recovered from Dickson Heights and Jones Avenue.

Officers responded to James Court about a person being shot in the lower back area, police said. However, police learned that the person did not appear to be shot at James Court but was taken there from an unknown location.

The person’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police. They were taken to McLeod Hospital in Florence.

Police said they recovered an abandoned dark-colored Nissan pickup truck with a missing back window that was believed to have been involved in the incident.

The vehicle was found in the 800 block of Phillips Street, according to police. No one was inside the vehicle, but the suspects were caught on security video parking the vehicle and walking north on Phillips Street.

All three of the men appeared to be wearing shorts, police said. One of them might have been wearing a pink or red shirt or hoodie, another might have been wearing a blue shirt and the other was wearing a dark shirt or hoodie.

Police said they have been getting “minimal to no” cooperation from the victim and possible witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department.

