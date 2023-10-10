MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second suspect in the theft of guns and a four-wheeler from a home in Marlboro County has been arrested after a short standoff in which he hid in a hole in the floor of his mobile home, sheriff’s deputies said.

Ronald Edward Adams Jr., 50, of Bennettsville, was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree burglary and petit larceny, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said he was caught when he tried to crawl out from under the mobile home.

“It was discovered that Adams had developed a hole in the floor of the residence for the purpose of hiding and escaping from law enforcement’s attempts to capture him,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies began investigating after the theft was reported on Aug. 20 at a home on Johns Road near Bennettsville. The homeowner told deputies that someone broke into the home and took multiple firearms and a four-wheeler.

Adams was given a $51,000 surety bond and booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center. A second suspect, Timothy Paul Erbschloe, was arrested in September and faces the same charges as Adams.

Anyone with information about the investigation or other criminal activity in Marlboro County is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-479-5605.