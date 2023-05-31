SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina will deploy National Guard troops to the Texas border in July, Governor Henry McMaster announced on Wednesday, calling the situation a national security crisis.

“At the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, I have directed the deployment of South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas to help hold the line on the Southern border,” said Governor McMaster. “The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison.”

The Texas governor called for assistance during a news conference he held earlier this month in Austin. The news conference was attended by McMaster and eight other governors.

July 1, 2023, is the anticipated date for deployment to the border, the governor said. The total number of National Guard troops being deployed has not yet been given.