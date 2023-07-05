ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Debra Dahlin is the new chairperson for the York County Library board.

Her fellow board members elected her during Wednesday’s special called library board of trustees meeting. Wendi Michael and Anne Witte join her on the executive board as the new Vice Chair and Treasurer.

Dahlin says her mission is simple.

“I want to go back to the mission, which we’ve always done on this board, which is to support the library for all the citizens of York County. We have failed to grow with the population increase over the last 20, 30 years, and that’s an area of concern because there’s a lot of needs out there that have developed since we built this facility,” Dahlin said. “So that’s a priority. And I think making sure that we are always on the right side of the issues, we need to make sure we’re always going for our mission, support the library, support the taxpayers and the patrons of the library.”

The board elects a new executive board yearly, but this year was different. Due to redistricting, the previous chairperson and treasurer lost their positions because they didn’t live within the correct districts.

In June, the York County Council voted twice to move forward with reducing the number of members from ten to seven, eliminating the three at-large positions. The council will vote a third and final time on July 17th.

“Speaking for myself and not the board — I don’t understand what effect that’s going to have, to tell you the truth. It just gives us less people to do that, to do the work we need to do. But I’m not sure in a partisan way how that cuts one way or the other. It was just an aberration because we hadn’t had that happen before,” she said.

There’s been controversy about certain LGBTQ+ books being in the library’s children’s section. York County Councilman Tom Audette says he’s received several emails from constituents asking they be moved to another location of the library.

Now, with a new board elected — it’s something Dahlin says they’ll have to figure out.

“There are areas that we need to clarify as a board, and we will seek to do that in the future, always with the idea that we want to uplift the services of the library to serve the population in York County,” Dahlin said.

Dahlin says they also have to navigate differing views on social issues.

“I think that’s part of being American. We don’t have to agree on things to be agreeable. And as long as we’re doing our jobs serving the public of York County and we’re supporting the library, I think we’ll be on the right track,” she said.