KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A minor earthquake was reported near Kershaw County Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey announced.

The 2.2 magnitude quake occurred around 3 a.m. near Elgin and Kershaw County.

No damage was reported and the quake was said to span the distance of kilometers.

29 people reported having felt the earthquake, according to the USGS database.