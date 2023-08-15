RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a man is facing a murder charge after a missing Rutherford County man’s body was found in South Carolina.

Deputies said Jacob Dewayne Hall, of Clover, South Carolina, was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge Thursday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Phillip Cullen Burr was reported missing in March 2023.

Family members told investigators that they had not seen or heard from Burr since November 2021.

The sheriff’s office said deputies transitioned from a missing persons case to a homicide investigation and developed Hall as a suspect.

Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, along with the York County Sheriff’s Office, York County Corner’s Office, Foothills Search and Rescue, and the University of South Carolina Anthropology Department were able to recover Burr’s remains during a search of a property in Clover.

Hall is currently being held in the York County Detention Center on multiple unrelated charges.