MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old Mullins man was arrested Friday after being out on 10 different bonds totaling $115,000, deputies said.

According to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ross Garrett Smith has at least 23 pending General Sessions charges in several counties in the Pee Dee area that date back to 2021

Smith was given five bonds in Marion County, four in Horry County, and one in Brunswick County, North Carolina, deputies said.

Deputies said Smith’s latest arrests came in June in Brunswick and Marion counties. Both arrests were related to larceny and possession of stolen goods, deputies said.

Smith is currently at the Marion County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen goods and resisting arrest, deputies said.