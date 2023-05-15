ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Anderson Police Department arrested multiple people following an altercation at the Anderson County Fair on Saturday.

According to the police department, law enforcement working security at the fair responded to a small fight involving juveniles.

Officers say the small altercation led to a larger disorderly crowd and disturbance involving the crowd with law enforcement.

Additional assistance from the sheriff’s office was requested to control the fighting within the crowd.

One minor injury was reported.

The fair was shut down while law enforcement restored order.

Brayon Pickens was arrested for disorderly conduct. Several juveniles were also arrested.

The juveniles were escorted out of the fairgrounds property for pickup by a parent or guardian.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The fair has now reopened for normal operation while enforcing its Youth Attendance Policy for the remainder of the event.

The City of Anderson’s Youth Attendance Policy is as follows: No one under the age of 17 will be allowed admission without a parent for the entire day.