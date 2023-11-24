SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The son of the Colleton County court clerk involved in the Alex Murdaugh case has been charged with wiretapping, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced this week.

Former Colleton County information technology director Jeffrey Colton Hill, 34, was charged Tuesday and then booked at the detention center, SLED officials said.

The investigation is being conducted by a Public Integrity Unit, which SLED says investigates issues ranging from public corruption cases to use-of-force cases to officer-involved shootings. The unit consists of senior level investigators as well as attorneys that work with various law enforcement agencies.

SLED arrests son of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill

The wiretapping occurred on July 20th in Walterboro while Hill was employed and intercepted phone communications between victims who have not been identified yet, according to court documents.

The wiretapping was confirmed via an IP address assigned to Hill’s computer, records stated. Both victims were unaware the call was being recorded or listend in on.

Hill is the son of Colleton County Court Clerk Rebecca Hill, who was recently accused of jury tampering by convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers.

Alex Murdaugh files motion for new trial in murders of wife, son

Murdaugh officially filed a motion for a new trial in the murders of his wife and son last month.

It is unclear if the wiretapping charges against Mr. Hill are related to the Murdaugh case and this remains an active investigation.