MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With green beer, classic Irish cuisine, live music and luck throughout the building, Ole Shillelagh in downtown Myrtle Beach is gearing up for the busiest day of the year.

“Every St. Patrick’s Day party we’ve had, it’s been wall-to-wall people in here,” bartender Jari Hilpipre said.

It is not the biggest place, but that does not stop it from being one of the most crowded on the strand.

“It’s great because everybody just loves on each other and hugs on each other, and it’s just a wonderful time,” Hilpipre said.

Creating a party like the one they have at Ole Shillelagh is not just luck of the Irish. It requires a lot of preparation. Hilpipre said the team works to ensure this day is perfect all year round.

“We have to prepare the kitchen staff. We have to prepare the bar staff. We have to make sure we have enough liquor, enough beer,” she said. “We had to redecorate and make sure that everything looks fresh and clean.”

Economically, it is a great day for business, the best of the year, but Hilpipre said the cold, hard green stuff is not what it is all about.

“We don’t look at it as a money thing. We look at it as celebrating our bar,” she said. “We love the customers that come in here, and we love to have them have fun.”

Fun is exactly what is had. They are one of the busiest Irish pubs on the Grand Strand, and they are recognized by people across the country and around the world.

“It is filled with green and it is filled with a lot of Irish people that come in from out of state and even from Canada,” Hilpipre said. “They come from all over the world to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.”

Nestled right in the middle of March, St. Patrick’s Day is a springboard for Ole Shillelagh as the business prepares for the summer tourist season. Hilpipre said the team at Ole Shillelagh waits for this moment all year.

“We use St. Patrick’s Day as the kick-start to the season, and so that prepares us for the rest of the season when all the tourists come in and our locals come in,” she said. “We’re ready for them. We miss them. We want them to come back. We’re ready.”