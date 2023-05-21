NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a possible kidnapping suspect who they consider armed and dangerous.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said they have been assisting the FBI in a search for Michael Burham throughout the day.

Police were initially dispatched to a business on Rivers Avenue where they met with two victims who said they live in Pennsylvania and were kidnapped from their homes and driven to North Charleston by the suspect.

Burham was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, blue jeans, and a light t-shirt. Police believe he may no longer have facial hair and likely changed his hairstyle.

North Charleston PD said Burham has warrants out of New York for rape and is the suspect in a homicide investigation.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” said Harve Jacobs, a spokesman for North Charleston PD.

If you see him, do not approach or attempt to contact him. Call 9-1-1 immediately.