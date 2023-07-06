SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A new law in South Carolina allows people to bring home their favorite beer from local breweries in larger quantities than before.

The Craft Beer Economic Development Act increases the limit on to-go orders from local breweries. It means customers can buy the equivalent of three cases or a keg to take home with them. Previously, orders were limited to about a case of beer.

“It gives us the ability be able to sell sixties — kegs that are a third the size of a regular keg basically,” said Ryan Uhler, the taproom manager at Replay Brewing in Fort Mill.

Before the law went into effect, breweries could only sell to-go beer not sold in the taproom, up to 288 ounces. That’s a 24-pack of 12-ounce cans.

Uhler says it limited what breweries could sell since, nowadays, businesses usually have 16-ounce cans. The law allows up to 864 ounces now.

“For reference, Alabama is at 864 oz per person per day, Florida, Louisiana, and Virginia are all at unlimited amounts. Georgia has a bill that would increase their 288oz limit to unlimited per day,” said Pearce Fleming, President of the South Carolina Brewers Guild.

“You can sell more cases to people. That makes people more happy. It helps the business out. And again, we can also start selling kegs now. There’s some paperwork that goes into selling kegs, but that’s just some logistical stuff we had to figure out,” Uhler said.

It’s not the keg you’re thinking of, though. This one is slightly smaller. Patrons can take up to three kegs home.

The National Brewers Association estimates that the craft brewery industry has an $861 million yearly economic impact in South Carolina.

“Looking at our statistics sales-wise, we actually are selling more to-go beer, and that has something to do with us pushing it because of this law change. I think people are more willing to go out ’cause they know they can, they can get more,” Uhler said.

He says the brewery’s total beer sales have increased two to three percent over the last few months, and with the new law, it’s projected to increase even more.

“You go 15 minutes up the street; you’re in North Carolina. You can do it there. So people want to get stuff here. We’re losing business to north carolina businesses. So I think doing this will help South Carolina in general just because people aren’t crossing the border to do that kind of thing anymore,” Uhler said.

The new law also benefits local breweries by allowing bonded transfer between facilities. In essence, that means brewers now easily move their products to other breweries they own in the state. Before the new law, moving products from one place to another was illegal.

“That’s called bonded transfer. So you have identical ownership in both businesses; they can take a keg from one and move to the other and the other way around. As long as you can prove that you are producing beer at both locations, you can do that. You can’t just open up like a shop and not make not produce anything down the street and send it there,” Uhler said. “But if you’re producing in both locations, it makes a lot easier.”

The NBA estimates about 134 local craft breweries in the state.