COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New-Indy filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from seven plaintiffs who live within 8.5 miles of the corrugated box manufacturing facility.

Those people are complaining that the company in southeastern York County did not have the proper Clean Air Act Prevention of Significant Deterioration, or PSD, permit which resulted in excessive emissions of several toxic air pollutants.

Neighbors say they’re confident the judge will rule in their favor.

“I’m very grateful for a judge that seems to really want to think through the process and make a decision that’s right,” said Jackie Baker, who lives within five miles of the plant. “I think she’ll make the right decision for the community.”

Several neighbors drove to Columbia from Lancaster County to hear arguments in the ongoing environmental contamination lawsuit against the New-Indy plant.

For the last two years, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reportedly received over 35,000 complaints from residents living near the facility of a foul smell.

Even residents living as far away as the southern suburbs of Charlotte have complained about noxious odors; nausea; eye, nose and throat irritation; migraines; and other symptoms.

“The odor has changed and now smells like a dirty diaper that maybe is being burned sometimes,” Baker said.

Bonnie Linz moved to the area with her husband less than a year ago.

“We’re actually new to South Carolina from Marietta, Georgia,” Linz said. “We’ve lived here for about nine months prior to coming here. I never had any allergies, any things. And it’s constant. It’s like when that smell comes, I have to go in the house. My eyes itch, my ears itch, my head, everything. It’s I mean, it is. You can tell that it’s toxic. It’s like, had I known this, I would have never moved there.”

The plaintiffs — along with 1,800 other neighbors — claim New-Indy did not get the appropriate permit before converting the plant and causing other problems.

New-Indy attorneys say they did apply for the proper permit but DHEC told them they didn’t need it.

Co-lead counsel for the plaintiff, Phillip Frederico says that’s because they misrepresented their emissions numbers which affected DHEC’s decision.

Kerri Ann Bishop is one of the neighbors leading the charge in researching what she feels New-Indy is doing wrong.

“It’s not DHEC’s fault when they’re lied to,” Bishop said. “Even if they saw the lagoons were inadequate because that’s the modeling that was used, in a proper functioning base wastewater treatment plant. That’s not what was happening,”

Tuesday, Sherri Lydon, the judge of the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, expressed concerns about ordering New-Indy to get the correct permit — saying she would be overstepping a state-run agency.

“It certainly is a concern that the court has expressed and we understand that,” Frederico said. “We don’t think that the judge is going to do that or would be doing that by permitting this lawsuit to go forward. The citizens were not afforded the opportunity to participate in the permit process that led to the conversion of the plant. So they never had a voice, even until today, which is we filed the complaint.”

Neighbors say they’ll wait for the final ruling, but they still want answers.

“My question is, now they’re pouring hydrogen peroxide into the lagoons to get rid of the (Hydrogen sulfide),” Baker said. “We are victims of a science experiment, in my opinion. That’s how I view it.”

Frederico says the team is in the middle of discovery right now. They took their first deposition on Monday and plan to conduct about three dozen more throughout the summer.

In September, they’re scheduled to go to mediation to fully resolve the issues.

New-Indy lawyers declined to comment.