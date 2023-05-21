ANDERSON, S.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have released more photos of a bust in which a woman’s fake rubber pregnancy belly leaked drugs — leading to two arrests in South Carolina.

The incident along Interstate 85 was first reported on Mother’s Day by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Initially, a photo was released of a deputy holding the fake rubber belly against his stomach.

But, Friday deputies released several photos from the actual roadside arrest on April 12.

The five new images from a deputy’s bodycam video showed the woman’s fake pregnancy belly, which does not appear to match her skin tone.

Photo from Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

The original photo released. Photo from Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

The photos from deputies appear to show deputies removing the rubber belly on a woman to reveal a “brick” type object on the woman’s stomach.

Another image showed a “brick” object on the ground under the woman’s fake belly — and between her legs.

During the traffic stop, deputies said that they became suspicious of the man and woman they pulled over.

“The first red flag began when the two gave conflicting information about her ‘due date’,” a news release said.

As the woman realized deputies were becoming more skeptical of her “conflicting story” she then took off running, deputies said.

While running, “very quickly drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach” that Cemeka Mitchem was wearing, an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

During the traffic stop, deputies found 1,500 grams of cocaine, officials said.

Deputies described the new photos.

“It shows the moments our deputies captured the fake ‘mom to be’ after she took off running in April,” deputies said.

Anthony Miller and Mitchem are facing cocaine trafficking charges, according to the news release.