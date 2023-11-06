HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man is facing a murder charge after a shooting in the Loris area over the weekend, according to a police report obtained by News13.

William Perritt, 21, of Chadbourne, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Officers responded to a possible shooting off of N. Highway 701 on Sunday at about 1:15 a.m., according to the report. Perritt was detained in a Loris Police Department vehicle.

Perritt was then brought to a hospital where he was seen and discharged, the report said.

Warrants show the victim was a woman, though her identity was not immediately available.