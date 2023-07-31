Chester Police say they apprehended a suspect Saturday after a shooting last week.

CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chester Police say they apprehended a suspect Saturday after a shooting last week.

Authorities say Reginald Earl Hanson faces charges of attempted murder, weapon possession during a violent crime, and willful destruction of evidence.

Hanson was a suspect in a Lowery Street shooting incident last week. One person suffered injuries.

There is an active and ongoing investigation. There is no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information or video footage about this incident should contact CPD at 803-581-2132.