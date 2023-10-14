UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Federal and state investigators are on the scene of an explosion just off of Highway 176 near Jonesville.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:15 p.m. crews were called to a home at 3530 Furman L Fendley in reference to an explosion.

Deputies evacuated people inside the residence. The sheriff’s office said the explosion came from a “homemade device,” and one person was injured in the incident. The person was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Investigators said they have collected “several items” from the home, including the device which caused the explosion.

The incident is still under investigation by the the State Law Enforcement Division and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Explosives.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.