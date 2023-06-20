CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The company responsible for casting the popular Netflix show, Outer Banks, is warning those who want to be extras in the show not to fall victim to scammers.

According to Kimmie Stewart Casting, scammers are claiming they work for the company or the show and messaging people who want to be extras. The scammers use email addresses almost identical to the legitimate email address and request money or to meet in person.

Other scam websites copy and paste legitimate casting calls and tell people that they must sign up and pay for access to those sites in order to submit.

The company said that they will never charge for submissions and they will never require subscription to a website.

The only legitimate way to sign up to be an extra is to email stewartcastingbg@gmail.com.

Anyone that comes across a scam is asked to reach out to the company immediately.