Outer Banks. (L to R) Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 301 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Filming was suspended this week for the hit Netflix series “Outer Banks” as actors and production staff across the industry joined the picket line in the ongoing writers’ strike.

The show, which is set in North Carolina’s barrier islands, has been predominantly filming in the South Carolina Lowcountry since Season 1. The show began filming for its fourth season this year.

“Effective now we have suspended filming,” said Kimmie Stewart Casting in a notice posted online Thursday. “We will keep everyone updated as we receive information.”

The casting agency has overseen the booking of local extras and look-a-likes for filming of the show in recent years.

Hollywood writers initiated a strike on May 3 as they fight for higher minimum pay, residual payments in the streaming era, and concerns over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) mimicking their work and even likeness in television and movies.

Actors doubled down on those concerns when SAG-AFTRA hit the picket line Friday in a show of solidarity.

As the Associated Press reports, no talks are planned, and no end is in sight for the work stoppage. It’s the first time both guilds have walked off sets since 1960.

The strike impacts more than just filming – actors will not be allowed to promote their work through appearances on television media or even on the red carpet.

It’s unclear how many episodes of “Outer Banks” Season 4 were filmed in Charleston prior to the strike. It’s also not clear which of the show’s actors are participating.