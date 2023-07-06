MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Over 30 animals suffering in extreme temperatures and living in “deplorable conditions” were seized over the weekend from an abandoned metal trailer in Moncks Corner.

According to H.O.P.E. Acres Rescue, who took the animals in, the trailer was in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply store.

The animals were described as “covered in muck, their own feces, extremely dehydrated, malnourished, and each with their own medical ailments.”

The owner of the trailer, Justin Culley, received a citation for inhumane care and treatment of animals, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

More than 20 additional animals were found on Culley’s property, also living in deplorable conditions.

H.O.P.E. Acres Rescue currently has the following animals in their care:

1 -Kangaroo

1 – Alpaca

4 – Chickens

8 – Ducks

2 – Rabbits

7 – Pigs

17 – Goats (2 of which are pregnant)

1 – Sheep

1 – Mule

2 – Mini horses

1 – Donkey

1 – Horse

Culley is listed as the owner of Culley Farms Mobile Petting Zoo & Events.

The business released the following statement on social media Wednesday night, calling the allegations false and inaccurate:

“By now surely everyone has heard about the incident with our animals. The news is spreading defamation and inaccurate claims. Nothing wrong was done. Our business is being blasted and our name is being run in the dirt and nobody even knows the situation. We do not abuse our animals, we love our animals with all our heart. Anyone who knows us and sees us regularly knows the care, compassion and effort we put into our animals. They are clean with shiny coats, well fed and are met with love and joy by everyone around them. We are heart broken because of what has occurred. All of our animals are treated as if they were our children. We take pride in our animals and enjoy sharing the joy of animals with our customers and anyone else who would take the time to spend with them at any event we attend. The news has made outrageous claims that our animals were abandoned, malnourished and covered in feces. None of this is true and those who know us know this to be false claims. The situation was twisted and manipulated to make it seem as if we are abusive and neglectful. We simply had a flat tire on the trailer, plain and simple. The trailer was backed into the shade, jacked up with the tire off and disconnected at tractor supply where I felt they would be safe so that I could run around the corner to Mavis tire. The tire was mounted, balanced and I returned back to the trailer to a nightmarish scene. The animals were not seized, I voluntarily released the animals into their care under a temporary release. They also only took a portion of the animals, leaving us with many of our animals ranging from rabbits and pigs to ducks and chickens along with all of our domestic animals. Do you think they would leave us with any animals if we were so unfit? You can see from pictures of our animals exactly how well kept and healthy they are, with the exception of the horse who was given to us in even worse condition. We have had her a short period of time and has been on weight gainer for the last month. We want nothing but the best for our animals but also want to cooperate with the local enforcement. Our animals will be released back to us. We take pride in what we do, we love what we do and we love our animals with every ounce of our being. We have bonds with our animals that half of you would never understand. We spend more money every week feeding each of them than most people even earn in a week. We devote all of our time and efforts into providing the best environment we possibly can. I know every animals name, their personality their demeanor and could tell you every detail about every single one of them. We would never knowingly gamble with their lives or jeopardize their well being.”

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.