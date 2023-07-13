GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s time for the South Carolina Peach Festival, but crops this year are struggling.

Officials with the festival said they normally have three to five peach vendors each year. This year, because crops have been hit hard, they will only have one.

“We’re very limited on the amount of peaches, that’s why we’re having to depend on the some of the farmers from the lower part of the state,” said Brenda Earls, a peach vendor who used to have a stand at the annual peach festival.

“We would be setting up probably tonight, and in the morning, to get our peaches out there, to get our displays out there,” she said.

Festival to have one Peach vendor

Since a lot of peach crops haven’t survived the weather this year, she cannot.

“Everybody is scrambling to continue selling our peaches, continue to work together, all of our farmers are, so that somehow they managed to barely make it through this season,” said Earls.

Jessica Willard, treasurer of the festival, said their only vendor this year is Abbott Farms.

“Honestly, I don’t know how many peaches she’s going to have, but I do hope she has enough to suffice for the demand,” said Willard.

She said through talking with a lot of farmers, she learned a lot of the crops were frost bitten.

“Back in February where it got so hot out, and then all of a sudden, we got frost again. So, their trees actually died and is not producing anything from the frost,” she said.

The show will go on and Willard states the lack of peaches hasn’t thrown off the festival.

“I know a lot of people that come into the festival, they’re always asking, well, where’s the peaches, where’s the peaches? Once they’re there and they sell out, they’re gone,” said Willard.

“We’ve got a load of people there that’s going to make this a great event, even though we’re slack on our peaches,” said Earls.

Peach industry undeterred

Earls said the peaches you’re seeing now are the ones that came in later and survived the weather.

“We’re having to pick up the pieces, but we’ve done it in good spirits and we’re going to have a great peach festival this year,” she said.

What they do have at the festival, she said, will not disappoint.

“Some of our peaches are going to be coming from Macbeth area, South Carolina. If it’s South Carolina peaches, it’s going to be sweet and it’s going to be a beautiful peach,” said Earls.

“Just come join us at the Peach Festival this weekend!” exclaimed Willard.

Even though the number of peaches that will be available at the festival is unknown right now, there will still be food that incorporates peaches.

Willard said there will be peaches on Saturday, and possibly on Friday at the concert.