YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was killed after an early morning York County collision on the Fourth of July, according to SCHP.

The incident happened Tuesday around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 161.

Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck the pedestrian; the person hit was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No further information was made available.