LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup over the weekend, South Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:47 p.m. Sunday night on US 76 near Templeton Road. A victim was found on scene suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.

According to the trooper’s report, an initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking westbound in the roadway when they were struck by the pickup truck.

There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation.