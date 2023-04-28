YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Among the few bills on the table in South Carolina’s legislative session is one that would make ownership of concealed guns much easier in a state with a high rate of gun-related deaths.

The Senate Judiciary Committee met about the bill on Tuesday, and after some discussion about an unseen amendment, members sent the bill back to the subcommittee to vet the update fully.

Alex Patterson, a local gun safety advocate, experienced a shootout right outside her from Fort Mill home.

She says a permit-less carry bill will only make things worse.

“When I was postpartum with my three-month, I had to army-crawl with him out of my bedroom to avoid being shot when there was a shootout outside my home,” Patterson said.

That incident pushed her into activism.

She joined the local Moms Demand Action group and eventually became group lead over the north-central section of South Carolina.

One of the group’s main goals is raising awareness about South Carolina lawmakers pushing a permit-less carry bill.

“So not only is permit-less carry unnecessary, it’s incredibly irresponsible,” Patterson said. “The majority of South Carolinians, including law enforcement, strongly believe you should have a permit with training in order to carry a loaded handgun in public.”

The bill would get rid of the requirement to get a concealed-weapons permit and training, thereby allowing open carry without training.

South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division’s website says in 2022 there were 478,699 active concealed-carry permits; 113,601 were issued in 2022. Nearly 3,148 were denied and 1,489 were revoked.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“Permit-less carry bills is in states where permission-less carry has already been passed,” Patterson said. “We’ve seen an uptick in violent crimes, 13 to 15 percent already.”

Everystat.Org shows that in an average year in South Carolina, 1,044 people die by guns. With a rate of nearly 21 deaths per 100,000 people, South Carolina has the 10th-highest gun rate of gun deaths in U.S.

Patterson says those stats will likely increase if this bill is passed.

“I would like for this bill to stay in subcommittee and go away,” she said. “I don’t want it to proceed up the chain at all.”