YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was hospitalized after crashing a ‘personal aircraft’ into a York County field Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened near Old York Road and South Shiloh Road.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Deputies say the individual was flying a motorized parachute and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A motorized parachute is often referred to as a paraplane, which is a type of aircraft that has a motor, wheels, and consists of an aerodynamic structure that can be inflated by wind.

No further information has been released.