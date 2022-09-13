CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) rescued a kitten from the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge over the weekend.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Police initially received a call regarding a “bag of kittens” on the bridge Sunday morning. A short time later, police received another call about a kitten that was loose on the Ravenel Bridge.

After being dispatched, Charleston officers were able to safely corral a feline from the bridge.

Officers named the kitten “Officer Whiskers.” It was taken to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Mount Pleasant.