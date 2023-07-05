NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Debris has been removed from the site in North Myrtle Beach where a small airplane crashed Sunday morning, killing all five people onboard.

The crash closed a section of Pete Dye Drive just off Gray Heron Road near the Barefoot Landing resort, but the road was reopened Monday night.

A News13 reporter took photos of the scene Tuesday morning that showed burned trees and pieces of metal still on the ground.

News13 photo: Adrianna Lawrence

The names of the people killed when the PA-32R-300 plane crashed at about 11 a.m. Sunday after taking off from the Grand Strand Airport have not been released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said four people died at the scene and another person died after being pulled from the wreckage and taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

According to the coroner’s office, “several” of the victims are related and family members living in other countries.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have been at the crash site, but no one from the agency has talked publicly about the crash or responded to News13’s requests for additional details about the crash.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was registered to Joseph T. Farnese of Caldwell, New Jersey. However, it has not been confirmed whether Farnese was piloting the plane or if he was on it.

Witnesses have reported seeing the plane appear to be in distress and then seeing heavy, black smoke after it crashed.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, the plane took off at 11:02 a.m. Sunday and crashed at 11:03 a.m. It appears that its most recent previous flight was on Friday when it flew from Essex County Airport in New Jersey to Grand Strand Airport.

The plane seats six people and is considered by aviation experts as a “high-performance” single-engine aircraft.