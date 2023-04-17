FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence Planet Fitness employee allegedly sent photos from a woman’s phone to himself without consent, according to the Florence Police Department.

Jorge Elliot Resendiz, 25, of Florence, turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with a second-degree violation of the Computer Crime Act, police said.

Resendiz allegedly took a woman’s phone on March 7 when she was having an issue scanning into the Planet Fitness location on South Irby Street, police said. While attempting to help the woman, he allegedly accessed photos and video from the woman’s phone and sent them to himself.

Planet Fitness said Resendiz is no longer an employee.

“At Planet Fitness, the safety and privacy of our members is our top priority, and we have absolutely zero tolerance for this type of inappropriate behavior,” a statement reads.

Resendiz was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, according to police.