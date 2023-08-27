COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Columbia are investigating an overnight shooting that killed a University of South Carolina student.

According to the Columbia Police Department (CPD), officers were dispatched to a home on South Holly Street at 2:00 a.m. for a reported home burglary.

While en route to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, a 20-year-old male University of South Carolina student from Connecticut.

Reports say Donofrio lived on South Holly Street and attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.

Authorities have not said if anyone had been taken into custody or whether charges were expected to be filed. The investigation remains ongoing, police said in a press release, noting they would continue to consult with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office on the case.

In a statement obtained by the Associated Press, the University of South Carolina said it “is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy.”

CPD is investigating.