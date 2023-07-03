CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — President Joe Biden will travel to South Carolina this week.

The White House announced that Biden would be in the Palmetto State on Thursday, July 6, although specific details on where he will visit were not immediately released.

Biden’s visit comes less than a week after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden delivered remarks during the Marine Corps Graduation ceremony at Parris Island on June 30.

Thursday will also mark Biden’s first visit to South Carolina since announcing his re-election campaign. In February, the Democratic Party approved the reordering of its 2024 presidential primary, elevating South Carolina to the leadoff spot.

South Carolina is expected to play a pivotal role in the 2024 presidential race for both Democrats and Republicans.

GOP hopefuls, including former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former President Donald Trump have made campaign stops in South Carolina in recent weeks.