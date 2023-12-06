GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — It was a full house at Greenville County Council’s meeting Tuesday night as a council member moved to have a women’s clinic’s business registration revoked.

Council Member Stan Tzouvelekas introduced a resolution requesting the county’s administrator direct the Department of General Services to begin proceedings to revoke the business registration for the Greenville Women’s Clinic.

“I am further requesting that at our next county council meeting, that the county administrator please provide a report for our council for why this business license should not be revoked,” Tzouvelekas said during the meeting.

Anti-abortion and abortion rights protesters often gather outside the clinic. According to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis, deputies were called to the clinic about 300 times in the last two and a half years after protesters clashed.

Tzouvelekas cites these incidents as reasons why the clinic’s registration should be revoked.

“In my book, that’s a disturbance,”Tzouvelekas said. “That needs to be shut down. It needs to be cleaned up. That’s the problem. Greenville County has shut down businesses before that do not fall within the permits and laws that we have in the books.”

“You have to control the people,” he added. “They [clinic] don’t put security up. There are no security cameras. There are no security police. They have people out there with hate speech that are not very nice.”

As Tzouvelekas read his proposal, people in the crowd held signs showing support for clinic.

“People that demonize the women’s clinic want to focus on abortion,” Roxanne Cordonier said. “They do pap smears. They do D&C. They do vital women’s healthcare at an affordable price.”

However, many others called for the clinic to be shut down.

“Women deserve so much more than abortion,” Alicia Foreman, the Carolinas Regional Coordinator for Students for Life of America, said. “There are so many other loving options. Women don’t have to go through the pain, trauma and suffering that abortion causes.”

“We cannot continue to allow this in Greenville County,” Tzouvelekas said. “We are a beacon of light in this county! The whole world is looking. Let them know we’re protecting children in Greenville County.”

Tzouvelekas’ resolution was sent to the Committee of the Whole to be reviewed. The committee must approve it before it is sent back to county council to be voted on.