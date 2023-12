CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston Southern University head basketball coach, Barclay Radebaugh, has stepped down after 19 seasons.

The CSU Buccaneers are 2-5 on the young season.

Radebaugh is the winningest coach in school history with 249 victories. He was also named Big South Coach of the Year twice.

During his 18 full seasons at the helm, the Bucs had winning campaigns four times.

Assistant Saah Nimley, a former Buccaneer, will serve as interim head coach.