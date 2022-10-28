LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We have been trying to get early voting since 2008,” says Lancaster County Director of Voter Registration Mary Ann Hudson.

And now, the state just wrapped up its first week of the two-week early voting period.

A record 42,423 South Carolinians cast their ballots on the first day, nearly double the previous single-day record for early voting in June during the primaries.

Hudson says the June primary gave them a lot of preparation for the midterms.

“So, with this, we had to have additional workers; we’re actually operating three different locations, so our need for poll workers was a lot greater than in the past than when we only had that in the office,” Hudson said.

York county has about 200,000 registered voters. Director Alan Helms says they also used the June primaries to prepare for the bigger election.

“One of our biggest challenges is logistics and getting our equipment from here to the new locations and getting our people out there as well,” says York County Voter Registration director Alan Helms.

Under the new law, counties can have up to seven early voting locations; many counties have one, usually located at their county voter registration and elections office.

“Very simple, no lines, just walk in and walk out,” said voter Terrance Nealy as he left the Rock Hill Operations Center.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

South Carolina voters say they’re happy they have more time to vote. Kevin Richardson says while he enjoyed the quick, easy, and no-wait process, he’s satisfied with disabled people and senior citizens.

“It allows them enough time to come in on their own schedule and be able to vote in a timely manner. And they understand that their vote still counts,” says another voter Kevin Richardson.

Voters have a few key state races to pay attention to, the gubernatorial election between Republican Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham.

U.S. House District 5 pits Republican incumbent Ralph Norman up against Democrat Evangeline Hundley.

U.S. Senate candidates include Republican incumbent Tim Scott and Democrat Krystle Matthews.

EARLY VOTING POLLING LOCATIONS

York County:

Rock Hill Operations Center, 757 Anderson Road in Rock Hill

Fort Mill Community Center, 1011 Talbot Drive in Fort Mill

Lancaster County:

Del Webb Library, 7641 Charlotte Highway in Indian Land

Heath Springs Senior Center, 5353 Kershaw Camden Highway in Heath Springs

Chester County: