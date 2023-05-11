FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The woman who is accused of drunkenly crashing into a couple just hours after their Folly Beach wedding — killing the bride and severely injuring the groom and other members of the wedding party — had a blood alcohol level of 0.261%, according to newly-released reports.

Jamie Komoroski was charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and one count of vehicular homicide for the April 28 crash on East Ashley Avenue. New reports from the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety paint a clearer picture of the chaotic scene that unfolded just before 10:30 p.m.

According to the reports, responding officers found “multiple victims who were laying throughout the crash site” and immediately began rendering aid. They first focused efforts on the bride, Samantha Miller, who died at the scene. Her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, and three other members of the wedding party were seriously injured.

After stabalizing the victims, officers turned to Komoroski, who they said was emitting “an odor of alcohol.”

Witnesses told officers that immediately after the crash, Komoroski “seemed in a daze” and would occasionally ask if it was her car “and then would see one of the injured and start screaming ‘who is that?'” They also said she repeatedly asked for her boyfriend and said that she “did not do anything wrong,” and that she “was just driving home.”

When asked what happened, Komoroski allegedly told officers “I was driving and then all the sudden something hit me.”

Komoroski told officers that she had one beer and one tequila pineapple mixed drink about an hour earlier and that she was driving to her house. Officers noted that Komoroski was driving east on East Ashley Avenue, which is the opposite direction of her house. The investigation later revealed that Komoroski was traveling at 65 miles per hour in a 20 mile per hour zone.

The report states that Komoroski refused to perform any field sobriety tests and was unsteady on her feet. Officers placed her under arrest, at which point she became agitated. Komoroski refused multiple times to get into the back of the police cars and eventually had to be pulled in, according to documents.

While being taken into custody, officers said Komoroski repeatedly asked why she was under arrest, despite officers telling her multiple times, which they said was a “clear indication of someone who is intoxicated.”

Komoroski refused to perform a breathalyzer test, so warrants for blood tests were obtained.

The test results showed that Komoroski’s blood alcohol content — taken at least an hour after the crash — was 0.261%. The legal limit is 0.08%, putting Komoroski at over three times the legal limit.

According to the University of Toledo, Komoroski’s blood alcohol content was within the range just one step below being comatose.

Via University of Toledo

The college classifies blood alcohol content between 0.25% and 0.3% as the “Stupor” phase, with likely effects such as “all mental, physical, and sensory functions are severely impaired, accidents very likely, little comprehension, may pass out suddenly.

Some effects may be more or less severe based on factors such as body weight and tolerance, but some remain the same.

Komoroski remains in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.