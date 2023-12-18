JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Two twin brothers were killed and two other people were injured in a weekend shooting at a Ridgeland sports bar.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting at the BaBa Bar in the River Walk Business Park.

JCSO said four individuals were shot, including three males and one female.

According to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office, twin brothers Trajaan Fripp and Tranquan Fripp, 24, of Beaufort, died in the shooting. Trajaan Fripp was pronounced dead at the scene and his brother was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The two other victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

JCSO and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 843-726-7779 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.