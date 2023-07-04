COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new addition to its animal family.

On Sunday, the Columbia zoo shared photos of a recently-born harbor seal pup.

Credit: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

The pup is the first offspring of mom Riley and dad Triton, according to the zoo.

Officials said the pup is healthy, but will remain “behind the scenes” for several weeks.

In the wild, mothers give birth to one pup — typically weighing around 24 pounds — during the spring, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.