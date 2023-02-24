ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Republican leaders say a new bill would allow a South Carolina resident to legally purchase a handgun to carry it concealed or openly where it’s legal to under the law — except with limited restrictions.

On Thursday morning, the bill passed with a vote of 87-26 during the third reading — after an overwhelming 90-30 vote on Tuesday.

District 53 Representative Richie Yow says it’s the same bill that passed the House last year but died in the S.C. Senate.

“The bill just allows anyone that can legally purchase a firearm to legally carry it in the state of South Carolina in the same location that you can legally carry a firearm now,” District 53 Representative Richie Yow. He represents Chesterfield, Lancaster, and York.

The bill also keeps concealed weapons permits in place to be reciprocal in other states. The process for obtaining a concealed weapons permit in South Carolina currently requires about eight hours of training — if the bill passes the senate, new carriers can skip that step.

Barry Amick and his wife, Kimberly Henson, own Palmetto State Arsenal and Ammo. While he doesn’t mind the bill, he’s urging lawmakers to propose more gun safety laws.

“I have no problem with constitutional carry as long as we have the realization and we have to have an honest discussion with ourselves that everyone doesn’t need to have a firearm,” Amick said.

The gun shop owner admits that some people shouldn’t have firearms. He recognizes that “some folks” are “definitely prohibited from supposedly having a firearm.”

“All the laws are designed to punish those who have already been caught. I don’t think we’re being very proactive in figuring out ways to prohibit those folks that don’t need to have firearms or legally can’t from getting them. And there are no easy answers,” Amick said.

When it comes down to it, Amick says the training is essential.

“It’s not so much about protecting yourself but protecting yourself and not missing. It’s extremely important. We spend a lot of time talking about ammo because they need to carry a specific type of ammo so that it reduces the risk of problems if they miss. Something as simple as that’s really important. That permit doesn’t help you with that knowledge.”

There have been strong objections from many Democrats in the Republican-led House. They believe the law would decrease public safety in communities already taken over by gun deaths.

The measure would restrict people from bringing guns into detention centers, courthouses, polling places, government offices, school athletic events, schools, religious sanctuaries, and doctor’s offices, among other locations.

On-duty law enforcement, Armed Forces, National Guard, state militia, and judiciary members are exempt from those restrictions. After some discussion, lawmakers added public defenders and county clerks of court to the list but explicitly barred them from carrying concealed weapons into correctional facilities.

The measure would effectively lower the age at which South Carolinians can carry a concealed gun. State law allows anyone 18 or older to purchase a firearm. But concealed weapons permits have only been available to people over 21.