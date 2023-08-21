NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A frequent north Myrtle Beach visitor has a collection of more than 80 kites. His kites are as small as 60 inches and his biggest one is 200 feet long.

Rock Hill lawyer Dale Dove, who flies kites said he weighs 270 pounds, and his kite will not pull him off the ground, but it will move him down the beach.

Dove said he has been coming to North Myrtle Beach since he was a kid, but he has been flying kites now for almost 30 years. He said he originally started flying kites at the beach to remember where his stuff was when the beaches got crowded.

He said the first kite he bought was an eagle and from there he learned how to make their tails longer to dress them up and look more fun.

“Then I started getting different kites,” he said. “More complex kites, bigger kites, so now I’ve got quite a collection.”

40 kites at one time

Dove said he’s bought some from eBay and other stores but designs his bigger ones himself through a Chinese manufacturing company. He said he has flown up to 40 kites at one time and likes them all. He also has a bunch of arch-kites that he gives out to his friends and family. Dove said he likes the color that it brings to the beach.

Dove said that a weighted kite tail helps the kite from diving down. He said he wears gloves when flying the bigger kites because the kite ropes are heavy, and they pull so hard.

“You could definitely get cut pretty bad,” Dove said. “String goes through your hands pretty bad, I mean like you could see these are worn out, I about need new ones. But when [the] string starts going through your hands it definitely wouldn’t be good.”

Dove said people often ask him to buy one of his kites and ask why he does flies them. He said it’s because he enjoys putting a smile on people’s faces.

He said one time a family who admired his kites while on vacation told him when they are returning next year and asked him to come out and join them with his kites. Dove said he’s flown his kites all over the country, but this is his favorite place.

“You’ll have people stopping,” Dove said. “Taking pictures with it, they’ll be walking under it touching it. Kids will be grabbing the tails and things like that, and it actually makes it fun for me.”

Dove said watching kites bring people joy is the best part of his hobby.