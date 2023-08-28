GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County School District Superintendent Keith Price has released a statement following an incident at the Georgetown/Andrews High School football game Friday night.

According to the Georgetown Police Department (GPD), an altercation at the Georgetown High football game led to shots fired and a cancelled game Friday night.

Superintendent Keith Price released a detailed statement on Sunday to GCSO families and community members in reference to the incident.

Price confirmed that just after the rival teams left the field for halftime, a fight broke out between students near the concessions.

GPD and school administration responded immediately and gained control of the situation.

Moments later, while officers were addressing individuals involved in the fight, shots were fired in the parking lot outside the stadium.

“I witnessed the emotions of students, employees and fans shift from excitement to fear, disappointment and anger,” Price said.

“School sponsored athletic events should be safe places where our families and community can unite in support of our local teams. Friday night’s incidents have placed doubt in the minds of many in our community,” Price wrote.

“I want to reassure you of GCSD’s commitment to keeping our schools and athletic facilities safe. Participating in or encouraging others to engage in violent acts, to include fighting, bringing a weapon to campus, and/or threatening others with physical harm, is unacceptable. We will continue to enforce serious consequences for those engaging in or encouraging violent behavior,” Price said.

Price noted that the motive behind the incident is unclear and that GCSD is working with law enforcement through the investigation.

Price assured parents that any student involved in the fight would be charged and issued school consequences per the district’s discipline policy. Those students will also be prohibited from future GCSD sporting events.

On Saturday, GPD issued warrants for Tyrell Douglas Handy, who police believe is responsible for firing the weapon.

Handy is not a GCSD student, according to Price’s letter.

Price thanked local law enforcement for their quick response and the GCSD community for their coordination and cooperation during the stadium evacuation.

“Rest assured school safety is our top priority, and we are already reviewing our protocols with law enforcement to determine what more should be considered to increase safety and security at our athletic events,” Price said.