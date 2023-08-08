CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston County deputy is in recovery after being assaulted by an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center early Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the assault was reported shortly after midnight when a detention resident attacked a deputy in the housing unit.

An affidavit states that the inmate pushed the deputy to the ground and punched him in the face at least a dozen times. The deputy then lost consciousness at which point the inmate continued to strike and “stomped the victim’s head into the concrete.”

Following the attack, the inmate said that he “went overboard” and “did extra s—,” according to the affidavit.

The deputy, Master Detention Deputy Reynolds Reeves, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but was released later in the day.

Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin, 19, was charged with attempted murder in connection with the assault. Mungin has been held at the detention center since November on multiple charges related to shootings in the Adams Run area.

Deputy Reeves has been with the sheriff’s office since December 2017, the agency said.